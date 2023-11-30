Wilmington Downtown Inc. lights up Rverwalk for holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s officially the holiday season and downtown Wilmington is lighting up the Riverwalk.

From Market to Dock Street, Wilmington Downtown Inc. received nearly $30,000 for new Christmas lights hoping to bring more holiday cheer to the area.

“We want to celebrate the festiveness of downtown Wilmington and encourage more visitors to come down, shop for the holidays, and just explore everything we have to offer,” Christina Haley, Vice President of Wilmington Downtown Inc., said.

However, some business owners down the Riverwalk feel the lack of lights in their businesses might keep customers away.

“I thought oh my gosh finally, we’re gonna get some of that holiday ambiance and unfortunately that lighting and that cheer and that ambiance is going to be stopping at Anne Bonny’s which means the rest of the south end of the river walk is going to get nothing,” Courtney Osgood, owner of Sauce’d, said.

Haley says this wasn’t the intention. She said she wanted to light up the entire Riverwalk, but some parts of downtown aren’t equipped to power the lights.

“Unfortunately it’s just not going to happen in time for this pilot program,” she said.

Haley is hopeful this program will bring more visitors to downtown in general, especially in the off-season.

“This will elevate our small business community, encourage people to come downtown and shop for the holidays and encourage everything downtown Wilmington has to offer,” she explained.

It’s all in hopes of creating more magical moments this holiday season.

