Wake County commissioner who grew up in Pender Co. appointed as state auditor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Jessica Holmes, who grew up in Pender County, has been chosen to serve as the North Carolina State Auditor beginning Dec. 15, per Governor Roy Cooper’s office.

She’ll be taking the place of Auditor Beth Wood.

“North Carolina is fortunate to have a dedicated, enthusiastic public servant in Jessica Holmes willing to take on the important role of State Auditor and I am confident that she will lead the department with determination and hard work,” Cooper said. “Her effective service as chair of the Wake County Commissioners has shown her that every dollar counts when it comes to serving the public in education, public safety, health care, and all the other areas that support our state’s people.”

The state auditor is the lead evaluation of state government agencies, such as universities, colleges and the judiciary. They look at whether agencies follow state law with proper financial controls, and they also serve on the Local Government Commission.

Holmes is an attorney who grew up in Pender County and currently works as Deputy Industrial Commissioner. She was previously elected to two terms on the Wake County Board of Commissioners as the youngest person to ever be elected to the board.

“I will bring my legal expertise to the office by asking tough questions and ensuring agencies are spending state money legally, effectively and efficiently,” said Holmes. “I look forward to taking on this important role for the coming year. I will be filing for election to this seat next week.”

She also has represented North Carolina teachers as an attorney for the NC Association of Educators and is a board member of the NC Foundation for Public School Children.

The announcement also provided the following information:

“During her work as Wake County Commissioner, she created and chaired Wake County’s first Affordable Housing and Infant Mortality task forces and advocated for increasing affordable childcare options and for paid parental leave, which took effect in 2016. On the NC Industrial Commission, she works to ensure all parties in workers’ compensation claims are treated fairly in accordance with North Carolina State law.

“She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s degree and holds a juris doctor from the UNC School of Law. Her honors include the 2022 Triangle Business Journal 40 Under 40, the Outstanding Recent Graduate Award from the UNC Law Alumni Association in 2019, the Marguerite Adams Political Action Award at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. 67th Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference, the 2020 Outstanding Leadership award from the Raleigh-Apex Branch of the NAACP, Bridge of Hope Award, Hope Center at Pullen for advocacy on behalf of foster care youth in 2019, the Distinguished Alumni Award from UNC Chapel Hill in 2018, and Our Youth Matter Award in 2017.”

