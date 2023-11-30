Utility companies give tips to save on winter utility bills

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - When the cold weather comes, you turn on your heat and warm your house. Simple cause and effect right?

In Eastern North Carolina that may not be the best decision as temperatures tend to fluctuate.

In the wintertime the Department of Energy says to change your Air Conditioning units back and forth from hot to cold causes the auxiliary systems to turn on.

Utility officials with the city of New Bern say this can use up to 10% more energy when heating or cooling your home.

To help with your heat bills, experts recommend using things like weather strips to improve insulation around windows and door frames, using LED light bulbs as opposed to traditional filament bulbs, and when it comes to you’re A/C or heat try your best to set it and leave it.

“The Department of Energy recommends 68° for heat pumps and helps them to operate at the best manufacturer recommendation in the wintertime. It’s not very popular so we ask, you know, just the lowest setting that you are comfortable at,” said New Bern Utilities, Sheri Benson.

Benson says every degree you raise your thermostat to warm your home equates to about 2% to 3% of the energy usage for your home.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.