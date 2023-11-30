Trial set to begin for man accused in fatal shooting in Wilmington Walmart parking lot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The murder trial for a man charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in New Hanover County in 2020 is scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 4.

Laron Lee Carter is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gavin Dozier, who was found suffering gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Walmart in Monkey Junction on Nov. 12, 2020.

Thomas Dean Duran, who also was charged with murder in Dozier’s death, accepted a plea deal earlier this year.

Duran was sentenced to 304-389 months in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Two suspects who were charged with accessory after the fact in the case pleaded guilty earlier this year. Hailey Berrardi and Taytum Herrick have not been sentenced at this point, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

