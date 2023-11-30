Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Red Lobster lost $11 million thanks to all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion

This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.
This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Red Lobster’s all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion may have been a little too popular.

The company says the promotion led to roughly $11 million in losses during the third quarter of this year.

Red Lobster made endless shrimp a permanent menu item in June.

At the time, it only cost $20. Now, the company is raising the price to $25, saying more people are taking advantage of the promotion than they expected.

Red Lobster saw a traffic increase of 2% compared to last quarter, and 4% compared to the previous year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mac's Speed Shop
Mac’s Speed Shop closes Wilmington location
Land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
Wilmington International Airport
Delta announces nonstop flights from Wilmington to Minneapolis/St. Paul
Gary Randall Porter
Wilmington man pleads guilty to 52 counts of child porn-related charges
EPA rescinds approval of Chemours importing waste material containing GenX

Latest News

Water boiling in a pot.
Boil water advisory issued for eastern area of Elizabethtown
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Man on death row who claimed self-defense in double killing is denied clemency by Oklahoma governor
The Wilmington Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance partnered with Operation Turkey to...
Local group serves 400 free meals to the unhoused on Thanksgiving Day
According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is...
Police arrest man accused of shooting another for not sharing his potato chips