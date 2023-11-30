Police: Juvenile accused of shooting man at Sunset Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Jefferson Street, near Central Boulevard in the Sunset Park neighborhood, following a shooting on Wednesday morning, Nov. 29.

According to a representative with the WPD, officers responded to the area just after 1:30 a.m.

Two juveniles are accused of approaching a home and asking for a 20-year-old man that they knew. After the man spoke to the two juveniles, he was shot by one of them.

Police expect charges for one of the suspects. WECT has reached out for word on the victim’s condition following the incident.

