Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Persons of interest identified in death of transgender woman

Three people have been identified as persons of interest in connection to the death of a transgender woman from Florence, South Carolina. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff, Dorothy Sedovic and Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Three people have been identified as persons of interest in connection to the death of a transgender woman from Florence, South Carolina, according to authorities.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Shandon Floyd was found dead in a car in Columbia, South Carolina just before midnight on Nov. 14, nearly a week after she was reported missing.

An incident report shows Floyd and a friend were visiting Columbia from Florence, which is a little more than a one-hour drive between the cities.

The incident report shows Floyd and the friend were staying together at a motel about 10 miles from where her body was found.

Floyd’s friend told deputies that he let her borrow his car at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 9, but she hadn’t returned as of 7:15 p.m. that same day.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said an initial investigation found no signs of foul play.

Officials have not yet released the names of the three persons of interest, and there are no pending charges on anyone, according to WIS.

However, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department did say the persons of interest live in the Columbia area, where Floyd was visiting.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mac's Speed Shop
Mac’s Speed Shop closes Wilmington location
Land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
Wilmington International Airport
Delta announces nonstop flights from Wilmington to Minneapolis/St. Paul
Gary Randall Porter
Wilmington man pleads guilty to 52 counts of child porn-related charges
EPA rescinds approval of Chemours importing waste material containing GenX

Latest News

The Pender Humane Society's For Our Furry Friends Thrift Store in Pender County
Local authors to hold book signing at For Our Furry Friends Thrift Store
The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced the winners of the Bald Head Island Council...
Alt wins Southport mayoral race; Winners decided in two tied Brunswick Co. races
Utility officials with the city of New Bern say this can use up to 10% more energy when...
Utility companies give tips to save on winter utility bills
A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
2 more Israeli hostages have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says