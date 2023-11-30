“Outgrowing the infrastructure”: Neighbors concerned for future of property bought by Town of Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A costly piece of waterfront property is a hot topic in Brunswick County, but it’s not along the coast it’s on the Cape Fear River.

Town Council in Leland approved buying a piece of property along River Road near Belville for more than five million dollars. The sale became official on Nov. 9.

Neighbors living next door to the property believe the fact that Leland couldn’t legally annex the land but purchased it instead doesn’t sit well.

“There’s great potential for that to be an underhanded deal and that’s what’s on everyone’s minds just to be candid about it,” resident Ken Vuncannon said.

Belville Commissioner Morgan Mehler expressed concerns about what Leland could do with the property.

“Traffic primarily, overdevelopment, and really just outgrowing the infrastructure we already have in place,” he said.

Leaders in Leland released a statement saying, “After hearing and considering the concerns expressed by many citizens about the stresses of rapid growth along the N.C. 133 corridor, the Town Council has taken the opportunity to obtain this property, which includes one of the last live oak ridges in the area that abuts the Brunswick River. The Town will seek public input in the future as it determines the best use for the site.”

Mehler hopes Leland will open the waterfront property to everyone.

“Potentially putting a park there which would be great for the area and benefit all area residents and would not necessarily contribute to additional traffic and infrastructure issues, so again we’ll see where it goes,” he explained.

As for what happens now, Leland hasn’t laid out the next steps or when neighbors could help shape the future of the property.

The Town of Leland declined to comment on the purchase.

