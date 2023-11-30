Senior Connect
Novant Health holding Tri-County Career Fair with NCWorks

The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks is holding a Tri-County Career Fair with Novant Health in Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender Counties in December.

Hosted by NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, the fair will be held on Dec. 4 in Brunswick County at 5300-7 Main Street in Shallotte, on Dec. 5 at the Novant Health Pender County Medical Center and on Dec. 7 at the NCWorks Career Center in Wilmington from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All career opportunities with Novant Health can be found on NC Work’s website, and job seekers can contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and to learn about career training opportunities by email or calling (910) 945-6900.

