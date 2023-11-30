New Hanover County commissioners react to EPA reversing approval of Chemours’ plan to import Genx waste from overseas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reversed its approval for imports of four million pounds of waste material containing GenX from a Chemours facility in the Netherlands to the Fayetteville Works Plant, Gov. Roy Cooper’s Office announced Wednesday.

New Hanover County Commissioners say it’s a long-awaited victory.

“This could not have gone better. This is a huge win for the people of New Hanover County,” Commissioner Dane Scalise said.

“It is terrific. It is an absolute win for all of Southeastern North Carolina, and specifically, New Hanover County,” Commissioner Rob Zapple said.

Commissioner Scalise says Chemours has gotten away with polluting for far too long.

“It is non-negotiable. We must have clean water. It is unacceptable for companies like Chemours to poison our water,” Scalise said.

Commissioner Zapple says the contamination in our area is part of a much larger story.

“We are setting the template for communities in our nation, and frankly across the world on how to a) identify it, and then alert your community and take direct steps on how to stop it,” Zapple said.

NCDEQ secretary Elizabeth Biser, who was in Wilmington on Wednesday, says the work does not stop here.

“We are keeping a close eye. We are continuing to hold Chemours accountable. We are going to keep doing our homework to make sure our residents are protected,” Biser said.

The New Hanover County commissioners released the following joint statement on Wednesday:

“After our recent correspondence with the EPA, we were informed of the decision to revoke Chemours’ consent to import GenX-contaminated wastewater into North Carolina. This development is a significant victory for the environmental health and safety of New Hanover County and the Cape Fear River. We commend the EPA and NCDEQ for their diligent efforts and collaboration in making this critical decision, reflecting our shared commitment to protect our community.”

Commissioner Zapple says there’s no way to eliminate decades of pollution, but one step people can take is to get your water tested for free and they’ll let you know how much PFAS, if any is in your water.

You can call Chemours to set that up at (910) 678-1100.

