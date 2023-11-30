Senior Connect
NC man dies after being found suffering from hypothermia inside camper without power

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that a man recently passed away after being found suffering from hypothermia inside a camper without power.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
The Coroner’s Office said the situation began after an acquaintance found the victim with lower than normal body temperature inside a camper in North Carolina.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment. However, he passed away at 6:15 a.m. on November 28. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Scott Mack of Forest City, North Carolina.

The Coroner’s Office stated that an exam revealed that Mack died from cardiovascular disease that was exacerbated by hypothermia.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

