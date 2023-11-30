Mustaches For Kids holding Stache Bash at Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Mustaches for Kids is holding a Stache Bash for the public at The Palm Room on Friday to help raise $100,000 for local children’s charities.

Over 160 participants are expected at the Bash, where growers will don mustache-inspired costumes. receive awards for top growers, and a winner of the first-ever Real Estate competition will be declared.

The Bash is open to the public and will kick off at 8 p.m. with a DJ, followed by the band Oceans at 10 p.m. The final announcement of total funds raised will also be at the event.

To learn more about Mustaches for Kids, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.