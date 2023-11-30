Local leaders preparing as Medicaid expansion starts Dec. 1 in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 600,000 North Carolinians will be newly eligible for Medicaid starting Dec. 1.

The expansion will bring $4.8 billion of federal funding into the state at no additional cost to taxpayers.

You may be eligible if you’re an adult aged 19-64 who earns up to 138% of the federal poverty line. That breaks down to an income of about $20,000 a year for singles or $34,000 a year for a family of three.

“We have been waiting and waiting for years and years to have Medicaid expansion. There has been a lot of lobbying, there has been public outcry,” said Tonya Jackson, the director of social services for New Hanover County.

Jackson says about 17,500 people in New Hanover County alone are expected to be eligible. She says one of the most exciting parts of this expansion is it will have a greater impact than just healthcare.

“It has a trickle-down effect on the family. We know that when someone is able to remain healthy, they are able to sustain employment, they are able to be more effective in their parenting and they are able to be more effective in the community,” Jackson said.

NCDHSS Director Kody Kinsley recently stopped by WECT and laid out the impact this coverage will have.

“They’re gonna be able to go to the pharmacy and have their prescriptions covered. They’re gonna have the peace of mind that if they end up in the emergency room that’s going to be covered. It’s a game-changing opportunity for North Carolina’s health,” Kinsley said.

Jackson says staff are prepared to help every single person who walks through the doors. All they ask is for your patience.

“What we ask at this time is that the public gives us a bit of grace. This is going to be a heavy lift for the HHS staff,” Jackson said.

Jackson says they’ve been advocating for this for a decade, and it’s a lift that’s worth it to bring healthcare to those who need it the most.

The expansion starts tomorrow at 8 a.m and it will continue all year. That means you can apply anytime from tomorrow until next December.

There are several options to apply, including online via ePass, by phone, or by mailing in an application. You can also contact your local county department of social services for more information.

Those who currently have full Medicaid coverage will not see any changes.

You can learn more about Medicaid on the NCDHHS website.

