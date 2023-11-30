Senior Connect
Local doctor discusses how cold weather affects joint pain

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of the first day of winter on Dec. 21, cold weather has already made its way to southeastern North Carolina.

While many simply have to worry about wearing extra layers when heading outdoors, many others will have to deal with joint pain caused by the cold.

Dr. Ryan Harrell with Novant Health spoke to WECT about joint pain and how a dip in temperature can make it worse for some people.

“During the cold winter months, it seems to be worse,” Harrell said. “I see a lot of patients come in with increased pain. I think a lot of it has to do with normal mechanisms that happen in our body: constriction of blood vessels decrease the blood flow to our joints, the synovial fluid, which is kind of the cushioning and the lubrication of our joint, becomes a little bit thicker.

“And also, the inactivity during the winter also increases pain, so I think if patients can find ways to be active during the winter months. Also, mood has been shown to be a contributing factor to pain, so after joint replacement, we’ve seen that an increase in mood or affect has been linked to less pain after surgery.”

