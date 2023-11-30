Senior Connect
Local authors to hold book signing at For Our Furry Friends Thrift Store

The Pender Humane Society's For Our Furry Friends Thrift Store in Pender County
The Pender Humane Society's For Our Furry Friends Thrift Store in Pender County
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Local authors Diane Kelly and Melissa Bourbon are set to host a book signing on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the For Our Furry Friends Thrift Store in Burgaw.

The authors will be signing books and chatting while raising money for the Pender County Humane Society.

Kelly’s most recent published book is Snow Place for Murder, and Bourbon’s most recent release is the mystery novel The Trouble with Pushing Up Daisies from earlier this year.

You can learn more about Diane Kelly’s work on her website, and you can find more about Melissa Bourbon (also known as Winnie Archer) on her website.

