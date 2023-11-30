‘It needs to stop:’ District Attorney responds to recent shootings in Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating five shootings that have all happened in the county since last Thursday, Nov. 23. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office could not confirm if any of the shootings are related.

The most recent shooting happened Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured after two cars were shot at on Will Inman Road near Tabor City. A one-year-old was inside one of the cars, but was not injured.

Several homes were shot at on Godwin Trail near Chadbourn on Nov. 23. Several residents were inside their homes at the time.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, a house on Cherry Grove Road in Cerro Gordo was shot at just before 2:30 a.m. Later that day, one person was shot in the arm on Clyde Norris Road near Tabor City.

Then on Sunday, Nov. 26. shots were fired at a house on Ying Lane in Tabor City. Five children and two adults were within the residence at the time. No injuries were reported.

“It’s deeply troubling that we have a series of incidents which have recently occurred in Columbus County,” said District Attorney Jon David. “And one of the dynamics which is setting up right now is we have young folks who involve themselves in conflicts, and they frequently involve themselves in gunplay back and forth between rival groups.”

David could not say whether these recent shootings are connected or if they are gang-related incidents. He says the county will test any shell casings left behind to see if they match to guns used in other shootings.

“I can’t say that these incidents are necessarily gang-related, but I think what we are dealing with is young folks that live outside the law, who take self-help and involve themselves in this downward spiral of back-and-forth gun violence and it needs to stop,” David said.

Stolen firearms have been a point of concern for law enforcement officials across North Carolina. While it is unclear if the guns used in these shootings were stolen, David says it is not unlikely.

“Our experience has been that a lot of guns that are used in criminal episodes are stolen on the streets,” he said. “And the time to crime between the theft of the gun the time that it’s used can be relatively short.”

As these investigations continue, David says the key to justice is getting those who see something, to say something.

“We need witnesses to come forward,” David said. “If you see something, say something. Trust the process and come forward and cooperate with authorities. And secondly, we’re asking folks not to take matters into their own hands.”

