Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Investigation ongoing into embezzlement allegations at Pender County Clerk’s office

The Pender County Clerk’s office is being investigated for embezzlement allegations, according...
The Pender County Clerk’s office is being investigated for embezzlement allegations, according to the NC State Bureau of Investigation.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Clerk’s office is being investigated for embezzlement allegations, according to the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Per the SBI and NC Conference of District Attorneys, District Attorney Ben David and Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler requested an investigation into allegations of embezzlement by the clerk’s office in October.

The case was referred by the SBI to the Conference of District Attorneys to avoid an potential conflict of interest and to handle criminal prosecution of it is warranted.

The investigation is ongoing, and the SBI says that no other information is available as of Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mac's Speed Shop
Mac’s Speed Shop closes Wilmington location
Land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
Authorities investigating fatal hit and run in Brunswick Co.
Ben David's last day as district attorney is Sept. 4, 2024
District Attorney Ben David discusses why he’s not seeking re-election
Wilmington International Airport
Delta announces nonstop flights from Wilmington to Minneapolis/St. Paul

Latest News

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Brunswick...
Authorities investigating fatal hit and run in Brunswick Co.
Laron Lee Carter
Trial set to begin for man accused in fatal shooting in Wilmington Walmart parking lot
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
Novant Health holding Tri-County Career Fair with NCWorks
Jessica Holmes
Wake County commissioner who grew up in Pender Co. appointed as state auditor