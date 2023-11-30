Investigation ongoing into embezzlement allegations at Pender County Clerk’s office

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Clerk’s office is being investigated for embezzlement allegations, according to the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Per the SBI and NC Conference of District Attorneys, District Attorney Ben David and Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler requested an investigation into allegations of embezzlement by the clerk’s office in October.

The case was referred by the SBI to the Conference of District Attorneys to avoid an potential conflict of interest and to handle criminal prosecution of it is warranted.

The investigation is ongoing, and the SBI says that no other information is available as of Nov. 30.

