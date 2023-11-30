Investigation ongoing after driver is injured during shooting in Tabor City area

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An investigation is ongoing after two vehicles were shot at and one person was injured on Will Inman Road in the area of Tabor City, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Per the sheriff’s office, just after 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, a car was travelling near Kenny Jordan Road when shots were fired, striking the car and injuring the driver’s hand.

“Rescue was called for medical treatment,” the report states. “The report does not state if the victim was transported [by EMS].”

A one-year-old was also in the car, but they were not injured in the shooting.

Another vehicle travelling on Will Inman Road was shot at while the driver approached the intersection of Kenny Jordan Road. The vehicle was damaged but the driver was not injured.

