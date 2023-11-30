Flu claims another person in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Another person has died because of the flu in North Carolina.

The Department of Health and Human Services said the adult died last week.

This brings to seven deaths so far this flu season.

DHHS said one of those deaths was between 5 and 17, two between 25 and 49, one between 50 and 64, and three 65 or older.

Last flu season, DHHS says there were 196 deaths in the state, including three children.

