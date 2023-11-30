First Alert Forecast: temperatures, rain chances to spike

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a freezing Wednesday morning across the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast opens with another chilly start on this Thursday. Temperatures should be able to gain more traction by the afternoon - with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The first days of December will feature milder upper 60s and lower 70s.

Apart from perhaps whisking frost, you will not need your windshield wipers in the early goings of your First Alert Forecast period, as rain chances will stay near 0% Thursday. After this window, a broad and disorganized low pressure system will begin to string together rain chances: 30% for Friday, 50% for Friday night, 30% for Saturday, 70% for Saturday night, and 50% for Sunday. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to refine these chances in the coming days.

Thursday, November 30th marks the final day of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. We’re happy to report the Atlantic basin is Quiet. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the tropics in the offseason, but we appreciate your diligence during the year!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

