Fayetteville police officer arrested, charged with several crimes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Fayetteville police officer was arrested Wednesday and is facing multiple charges as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officer Tamyra Billings, 31, was taken into custody and charged with the following crimes:

Two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of justice

One count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana

One count of willfully failing to discharge duties

During a late-night press conference, Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden said an employee within the department came forward on Sunday with information implicating Billings in criminal activities.

This information prompted an immediate criminal investigation, leading to Billings’ arrest.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.