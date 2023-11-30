Senior Connect
Fayetteville police officer arrested, charged with several crimes

Tamyra Billings
Tamyra Billings(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By Jelia Hepner and Delaney Eyermann
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Fayetteville police officer was arrested Wednesday and is facing multiple charges as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officer Tamyra Billings, 31, was taken into custody and charged with the following crimes:

  • Two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of justice
  • One count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana
  • One count of willfully failing to discharge duties

During a late-night press conference, Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden said an employee within the department came forward on Sunday with information implicating Billings in criminal activities.

This information prompted an immediate criminal investigation, leading to Billings’ arrest.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

