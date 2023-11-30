Senior Connect
Carolina Beach to offer some free parking in December

Carolina Beach paid parking.
Carolina Beach paid parking.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that it will offer free parking in designated on-street spaces on each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday starting Dec. 4 and through the rest of the month.

“Designated on-street spaces are parking spots located adjacent to roadways that are marked with striping or wheel stops. Examples include but are not limited to spaces on Lake Park Blvd., Harper Ave., Cape Fear Blvd., and spots in the Central Business District. Visit https://bit.ly/3sJVPzG to view a map of all designated on-street parking in Carolina Beach,” a town announcement states.

The promotion doesn’t include town-operated lots and residential right of way areas.

You can call the parking office with questions at 910-458-4614.

