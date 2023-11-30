Brunswick County Schools host strategic planning focus group

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - For many years it was believed the only way to achieve success was to attend a four-year university. However, many leaders in Brunswick County are working to ensure students understand all options after graduation.

On Wednesday at Brunswick County Community College, community leaders met to discuss a strategic plan for Brunswick County Schools.

“We are ending our current plan that ends at the beginning of next year. So we are just renewing our strategic plan that we’ve done before. Brunswick County Schools has always really taken the community’s voice of utmost importance. We’ve had a ton of different focus groups with community members and other elected officials,” said Steven Barger, the school board chairman.

The plan will be implemented for the 2024-2029 school years. He said the goal of the meeting was to pull together leaders and open a conversation about how students can further advance their education.

The new ideas ranged from gaining college credits, internships, and more CTE (Career and Technical Education) classes.

“Really taking away that stigma of if you don’t go to college right out of high school, you’re not successful, because we have students being successful every single day, whether they go into the workforce, or they go into college,” said Barger.

Making sure students know all of their options when it comes to their future. Business leaders also shared conversations with teachers like Kim Harmon about how students can begin entering into the workforce.

“CTE helps people, the students learn about trades, whether it be welding or automotive, culinary, or entering the nursing field,” said Harmon.

Dale Cole the superintendent of Brunswick County Schools says he aspires to see graduation rates improve over the next five years. Cole also shared the other goals he hopes to see the school system accomplish.

“Every student completes a career technical education pathway. Every student earns at least one college credit. So they leave us with the confidence that should they decide to go to college one day they know they can do it,” said Cole.

