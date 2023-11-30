Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. law enforcement asking for public’s help in breaking-and-entering case

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent break-in.

The sheriff’s office released video of the suspect in a breaking-and-entering incident that occurred at a home in the N. Fork Way area Tuesday, Nov. 28, at about 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Caton at 910-253-2796 or call 911.

