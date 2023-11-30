Boil water advisory issued for eastern area of Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The eastern part of Elizabethtown has been placed under a boil water advisory until further notice due to a water main break Wednesday night, Nov. 29.

“The area affected includes the eastern end of Elizabethtown from Scout Lane through East Broad Street/ Airport Rd to East Bladen High School. Residents may notice low or no water pressure and discoloration. Residents should use bottled water or boil their tap water until the Advisory is lifted,” a town announcement states.

Per town officials, the 12-inch water main at East Broad Street/Business 87 near the bridge over Brown’s Creek broke at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, resulting in the service disruption. Crews stopped the water loss and began repairs, restoring services by around 1 a.m. the next day.

“A ‘Boil Water Advisory’ was announced just before midnight and communicated through the Code Red notification system. The Boil Water Advisory will stay in effect until water test results confirm that the water is safe. According to the Elizabethtown Water Department, the test takes a minimum of 24hrs to complete, the earliest the advisory will be lifted is tomorrow morning Friday, December 1,” the announcement continues.

You’re asked to vigorously boil any water used for consumption during a boil water advisory.

