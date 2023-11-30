Authorities investigating fatal hit and run in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Brunswick County on Wednesday night, Nov. 29, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to the NCSHP, 80-year-old Joseph Willis Butler, of Shallotte, was struck by an unknown vehicle while attempting to cross NC 904 to assist with a vehicle in the ditch.

“The operator of the hit and run vehicle did not remain at the scene of the collision,” the release states.

The collision happened just before 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of NC 904 and Mt. Zion Church Road, in Longwood.

The vehicle that struck Butler is believed to have been traveling south on NC 904.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Highway Patrol Office in Wilmington at (910)395-3917 or dial *HP,” the NCSHP adds.

