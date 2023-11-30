Senior Connect
Authorities asking public assistance in identifying breaking and entering suspect

"If you recognize the individual in this video, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s...
"If you recognize the individual in this video, please contact Columbus County Sheriff's Office at 910-642-6551 or message us on Facebook."(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Columbus County are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a person they believe broke into a home in the Lee’s Lake area.

“We need your help identifying a person of interest in a breaking and entering that occurred on November 26, 2023, in the Lee’s Lake area of Columbus County. The suspect entered the residence while the homeowner was not at home. If you recognize the individual in this video, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551 or message us on Facebook,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announcement states.

