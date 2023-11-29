Wrightsville Beach renourishment project to begin Dec. 17

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A beach renourishment project is scheduled to begin in Wrightsville Beach on Sunday, Dec. 17, according to a town announcement.

According to the Town of Wrightsville Beach, the project will likely wrap up “sometime between March and April, 2024,” as the completion date has not been determined as of this time.

“The US Army Corps of Engineers Wrightsville Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management Project is scheduled to begin on Sunday, December 17,” the announcement states. “The project includes the placement of $1M cubic yards of sand on the beach from just south of the Blockade Runner Resort (Seashore Street) to just north of the Holiday Inn Resort Lumina on Wrightsville Beach (Access #8).”

According to the project plan, the Masonboro Inlet, Banks Channel and a “potential” area offshore Wrightsville Beach have been labeled as borrow sources.

“Marinex Construction Company, Inc. is the contractor handling the project that includes the placement of dredge pipes that will extend from Masonboro Inlet being placed off-shore and returning on-shore near Seashore Street. The project will be constructed from south to north,” the town adds.

