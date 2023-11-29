Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say

Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated battery.(Miami Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - Police in Florida say a woman has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the eye.

According to the Miami Police Department, 44-year-old Sandra Jimenez was taken into custody last Saturday and is facing an aggravated battery charge for the attack.

Officers said Jimenez and her boyfriend of eight years were in an ongoing argument about him looking at other women that escalated that evening.

Jimenez’s arrest report stated that once the couple got home, she jumped on top of him when he lay down on the couch with two rabies needles that were for their dogs.

The 44-year-old reportedly pierced her boyfriend’s right eyelid in the altercation.

Jimenez left the residence after realizing what she had done, police said.

Officers said they eventually found her sleeping in her vehicle nearby where she was arrested.

Jimenez has been charged with a second-degree felony.

The unidentified boyfriend was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
Gary Randall Porter
Wilmington man pleads guilty to 52 counts of child porn-related charges
Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced the winners of the Bald Head Island Council...
Alt wins Southport mayoral race; Winners decided in two tied Brunswick Co. races
According to NC Education Lottery officials, Amanda Bryant bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket...
Wilmington woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

Latest News

A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well
Doctors say beyfortus is used to treat pregnant mothers between 32 to 36 weeks, and infants...
RSV cases surge in southeastern North Carolina
Land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
Todd Olson has pulled his family’s application for a proposed housing development on the...
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach