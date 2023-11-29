WNC welcomes endangered animals to sanctuary

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - From raccoons to turtles to bobcats, the WNC Nature Center has seen an influx of new animals since spring! In just the past six months, 19 animals have decided to call the sanctuary home.

The month of April ended with the Center announcing the birth of a litter of red wolf puppies, a critically endangered species in the United States. The litter consisted of six females named Babs, Bonnie, Ruby, Rufina, Sienna, and Toto, and one male named Tony. Over the course of the year they have grown in front of the guests, and are now indistinguishable from their parents. The Center anticipates the red wolf pups staying in Asheville for an additional two years.

Pictures of animals from WNC Nature Center in Asheville, North Carolina (8Karen Travis | WNC Nature Center)

Soon after, two coyote pups migrated into the area. Although not related by blood, they were quick to bond with one another. They prefer to stay away from the guests, although they can be found hiding behind their open den shelter.

The biggest attraction and guest favorite for the Center is a bobcat kitten named “Tufts,” named so after the founder of Lees-McRae College Edgar Tufts. Joining in late August, he was quickly joined by another bobcat, a female named Kohana. The two are paired as non breeding companions, and have brought many smiles to their guests.

Pictures of animals from WNC Nature Center in Asheville, North Carolina (8Karen Travis | WNC Nature Center)

Needless to say that the Center has been kept busy with all of their newcomers. Ranging from immunizations to behavior encouragement, it is no small feat to get these animals ready for their natural environment as they grow into adulthood.

“When you see our animals, it’s important to understand why they are here with us,” says Erin Oldread, animal curator at the Nature Center. “Sometimes they were born under human care, like our red wolves. Other animals were permanently injured in the wild and need ongoing veterinary care. In the case of our new coyotes, bobcats, and raccoons, they were found to be unreleasable by the sanctuaries who received them. Oftentimes when you are rehabilitating a very young animal and feeding them from a bottle, they very quickly become dependent on and overly comfortable around humans. It can be harmful to them and humans if they were released back into the wild, so the WNC Nature Center is happy to give them a home.”

For the WNC Center, their goal is to ensure that as many animals get released back into the wild as soon as possible. Four of their reptiles, a pair of baby box and snapping turtles, are expected to be released in Spring 2024.

Although the cold weather brings less visitors, the Center is hoping that more will come to see the new animals in action, as many of them become more active for their first ever North Carolina winter. Check out the WNC Nature Center’s holiday gift guide at wildwnc.org/gift-guide to see how you can support the animals who call the Nature Center home.

