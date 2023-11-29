Wilmington City Council approves new name for Thermo Fisher building, nCino Sports Complex construction funding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council discussed the naming of the old Thermo Fisher building, additional funding to the nCino Sports Complex’s construction and roadway improvements at their meeting on Nov. 28.

The name ‘Skyline Center’ was approved 6-1 to be the new name of the old Thermo Fisher building that the city purchased for $68 million earlier this year.

Council’s Naming Facilities Committee had previously narrowed choices for naming the old Thermo Fisher Building to Skyline or City Plaza. Councilmember Kevin Spears made the motion to call it Skyline Center.

Council approved an agreement between the city, Riverlights and the Proximity Watermark LLC to allow the installation of a single-lane roundabout and associated roadway improvements at the intersection of Independence Blvd. and River Rd.

The cost of the project between the three entities is $2,100,300, and the city will pay for additional pedestrian improvements, namely a 900+ foot sidewalk along Independence Blvd. for $737,800, totaling in $2,988,100 for all the work.

Two traffic studies completed in the summer of 2022 determined a roundabout at the intersection would be the short-term and long-term roadway improvement.

Council also unanimously approved $1.398 million for the nCino Sports Complex’s construction and contract changes to meet the soil cover requirements for the site’s south fields.

Staff presented to the council that the complex will require landfill waste removal and additional soil import to maintain the soil cover depth that is required by NCDEQ.

Construction began in January and is now anticipated to be completed by the fall of 2024.

You can read the full agenda here.

