‘We are forgiving’: Family of 15-year-old stabbed to death at Southeast Raleigh High School grieves loss, holds no ill will

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Southeast Raleigh High School was closed Tuesday and will be closed again on Wednesday after violence on campus took the life of a 15-year-old student.

Family and friends of the boy who was stabbed to death at school told WRAL News his name was Delvin Ferrell, and he was a freshman.

On Monday night, a small group gathered in his neighborhood to honor his life.

Ferrell’s family released a statement, saying, “We are a grieving family and trying to process this. It is a tragedy all around. We are a forgiving family and don’t hold any ill will.”

They said Ferrell was a good kid who enjoyed sports and video games.

