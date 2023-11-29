Senior Connect
‘We are forgiving’: Family of 15-year-old stabbed to death at Southeast Raleigh High School grieves loss, holds no ill will

Southeast Raleigh High School(WRAL-TV)
By Chelsea Donovan, Aaron Thomas, Heather Leah, Mark Bergin, Ryan Bisesi and Vinnie Boccanfuso
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Southeast Raleigh High School was closed Tuesday and will be closed again on Wednesday after violence on campus took the life of a 15-year-old student.

Family and friends of the boy who was stabbed to death at school told WRAL News his name was Delvin Ferrell, and he was a freshman.

On Monday night, a small group gathered in his neighborhood to honor his life.

Ferrell’s family released a statement, saying, “We are a grieving family and trying to process this. It is a tragedy all around. We are a forgiving family and don’t hold any ill will.”

They said Ferrell was a good kid who enjoyed sports and video games.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

