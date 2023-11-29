Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift at the top of the music charts

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It isn’t lonely at the top for Taylor Swift – “the guy on the Chiefs” is also making number one hits.

According to Billboard, “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” Travis Kelce’s duet with his brother Jason Kelce, has reached No. 1 on both the rock digital song sales and holiday digital song sales charts.

The song debuted two weeks ago.

The day after its release, it had already topped the iTunes charts.

“Fairytale of Philadelphia” is featured on the upcoming charity album by Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Meanwhile, Swift’s still basking in the “Afterglow” of her latest success.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and her single “Cruel Summer” is No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
Gary Randall Porter
Wilmington man pleads guilty to 52 counts of child porn-related charges
The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced the winners of the Bald Head Island Council...
Alt wins Southport mayoral race; Winners decided in two tied Brunswick Co. races
Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
According to NC Education Lottery officials, Amanda Bryant bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket...
Wilmington woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

Latest News

In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’
FILE - Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy stand on a street in New Orleans, Feb. 1, 2013. A lawyer for...
Couple who inspired ‘The Blind Side’ to remove references to Michael Oher being adopted
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
US military Osprey aircraft with 8 aboard crashes off southern Japan, at least 1 dead
Louisville native Jack Harlow surprised a group of people from his hometown on Tuesday with...
Jack Harlow surprises hometown community with 1,000 New Balance shoes
"We are hopeful to find a location in Wilmington soon that better fits our concept."
Mac’s Speed Shop closes Wilmington location