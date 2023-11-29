Senior Connect
Supreme Court hears case on gun sentencing for repeat drug felons

By Stetson Miller
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court heard two cases on Monday to clarify how long repeat felony offenders convicted of federal gun charges should go to prison.

The Armed Career Criminal Act states that felons who are found with a firearm are normally subject to a maximum 10-year prison sentence, but if the felon has at least three serious drug offense convictions, then the minimum sentence is 15 years.

But with changing drug laws, two men argue there needs to be clarity about how drug classifications will affect sentencing guidelines.

“Once more we confront the Armed Career Criminal Act. This time, with regard to which drug schedules a sentencing court is to consult in order to determine whether a prior state drug crime is a match with those federal schedules,” said Jeffrey Green, counsel for one of the plaintiffs, Justin Rashaad Brown.

Eugene Jackson argues that the definition should follow the drug schedules that were in effect when the federal gun offense was committed while Justin Rashaad Brown argues that the definition should be at the time of sentencing for that offense.

“Brown and Jackson both present two different scenarios in which predicate acts at the time of the commission were actually predicate acts under the statute. But then over time, they were not by the time they were either convicted of of the firearm incident or were sentenced,” said Douglas Litvack, an attorney who filed an amicus brief for the Clause 40 Foundation, an organization that works to protect due process rights.

The issue is that federal drug laws often change -- like when Congress narrowed the federal definition of marijuana by decriminalizing hemp. But when the state law does not change, courts have to decide which version of the federal law to follow.

The federal government says that the drug schedules that were in effect at the time of the state drug offenses should be used.

“This court recognized that the ACCA points courts to the prior version of state law in effect, at the time of the state conviction. So too, it points courts to the version of the federal drug schedules, in effect, at that same time. This court should affirm the judgments below,” said Austin Raynor, Assistant to the Solicitor General with the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

