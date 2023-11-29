Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

RSV cases surge in southeastern North Carolina

RSV cases increase in Southeastern North Carolina compared to last year
By Emma Dollenmayer
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - COVID, the flu and RSV are often referred to as the trifecta of seasonal illnesses.

But one of the viruses is spreading faster around the Cape Fear than the others. Doctors say they are seeing more patients with RSV than any other illness this time of year.

A new preventive antibody to protect newborns against RSV is a step toward a healthier future.

“The goal is to try and minimize how many babies are hospitalized,” said Lauren Rust, pediatric medical director for Novant Health.

But the new vaccine called Beyfortus, is in short supply. Rust says for now, the vaccine will be prioritized for high-risk patients. Those are newborns with underlying conditions, pregnant mothers and newborns six months or younger.

Rust says although Novant and other medical facilities only have enough beyfortus to treat those at high risk, they hope by next flu season, to have a larger supply so every baby can get vaccinated against RSV as a preventative measure.

“It’s new and it’s out there but it’s definitely hard to get this season since it’s brand new,” said Rust. She says the best news is, most babies don’t need to be hospitalized when they come down with RSV.

“Majority of children will get past this just like any other cold, it just takes a little bit of support through it,” she said.

But some may wonder when is it time to bring your newborn baby into the hospital for more than a checkup.

“The big things to look for are is your baby breathing too fast meaning is their respiratory rate so fast that you can see their ribs that they’re really struggling to breathe or are they not able to eat where they’re dehydrated, like having less than three wet diapers in a 24 hour period,” said Rust.

But there are ways to make sure it never gets to that point.

“The biggest thing is making sure that we are being cautious with where we are taking our brand new babies and trying to avoid anyone who potentially could be sick,” said Rust.

Rand Pennington a family and acute care nurse practitioner with Novant Health says there are preventative measures anyone of any age can take to protect themselves against the covid, flu and RSV amongst other illnesses.

“Pretty much just like you would normally do good hand washing making sure that you’re wiping surfaces we cannot underestimate how much hand washing and using alcohol hand sanitizers helps with the spread of disease,” said Pennington.

He says checking in with a primary care doctor when experiencing symptoms like a sore throat, cough, body aches or a runny nose is also key.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
Gary Randall Porter
Wilmington man pleads guilty to 52 counts of child porn-related charges
Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced the winners of the Bald Head Island Council...
Alt wins Southport mayoral race; Winners decided in two tied Brunswick Co. races
According to NC Education Lottery officials, Amanda Bryant bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket...
Wilmington woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

Latest News

Land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
Todd Olson has pulled his family’s application for a proposed housing development on the...
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
David sat down for an interview with WECT's Frances Weller on why he's leaving the office he...
District Attorney Ben David discusses why he plans to resign next year
Folks across the community are working to help the students of tomorrow.
Brunswick Co. Schools hosts focus groups to create strategic plan