RSV cases surge in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - COVID, the flu and RSV are often referred to as the trifecta of seasonal illnesses.

But one of the viruses is spreading faster around the Cape Fear than the others. Doctors say they are seeing more patients with RSV than any other illness this time of year.

A new preventive antibody to protect newborns against RSV is a step toward a healthier future.

“The goal is to try and minimize how many babies are hospitalized,” said Lauren Rust, pediatric medical director for Novant Health.

But the new vaccine called Beyfortus, is in short supply. Rust says for now, the vaccine will be prioritized for high-risk patients. Those are newborns with underlying conditions, pregnant mothers and newborns six months or younger.

Rust says although Novant and other medical facilities only have enough beyfortus to treat those at high risk, they hope by next flu season, to have a larger supply so every baby can get vaccinated against RSV as a preventative measure.

“It’s new and it’s out there but it’s definitely hard to get this season since it’s brand new,” said Rust. She says the best news is, most babies don’t need to be hospitalized when they come down with RSV.

“Majority of children will get past this just like any other cold, it just takes a little bit of support through it,” she said.

But some may wonder when is it time to bring your newborn baby into the hospital for more than a checkup.

“The big things to look for are is your baby breathing too fast meaning is their respiratory rate so fast that you can see their ribs that they’re really struggling to breathe or are they not able to eat where they’re dehydrated, like having less than three wet diapers in a 24 hour period,” said Rust.

But there are ways to make sure it never gets to that point.

“The biggest thing is making sure that we are being cautious with where we are taking our brand new babies and trying to avoid anyone who potentially could be sick,” said Rust.

Rand Pennington a family and acute care nurse practitioner with Novant Health says there are preventative measures anyone of any age can take to protect themselves against the covid, flu and RSV amongst other illnesses.

“Pretty much just like you would normally do good hand washing making sure that you’re wiping surfaces we cannot underestimate how much hand washing and using alcohol hand sanitizers helps with the spread of disease,” said Pennington.

He says checking in with a primary care doctor when experiencing symptoms like a sore throat, cough, body aches or a runny nose is also key.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.