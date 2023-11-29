Photo gallery exhibition ‘Black Boy Fly’ to be shown at The Half deli in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ZaiToldMe’s second annual photo gallery exhibition “Black Boy Fly” is set to be shown at The Half from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

“BBF is the juxtaposition between life and death through a series of images I captured throughout my nomadic adventures this year in Florida, Canada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, North Carolina, and California,” Zai told WECT.

At the gallery event, guests can grab a bite, look at the art and say hi to Zai.

You can RSVP online here, and the first 25 people to RSVP will get a free raffle entry for a chance to win an original print. You can see Zai’s work online.

The Half is located at 510 1/2 Red Cross St. in Wilmington, between 5th Avenue and 6th Street.

