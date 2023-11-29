Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Photo gallery exhibition ‘Black Boy Fly’ to be shown at The Half deli in Wilmington

ZaiToldMe's exhibition "Black Boy Fly" is set to be displayed on Dec. 2, 2023, at The Half in...
ZaiToldMe's exhibition "Black Boy Fly" is set to be displayed on Dec. 2, 2023, at The Half in Wilmington, NC.(ZaiToldMe)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ZaiToldMe’s second annual photo gallery exhibition “Black Boy Fly” is set to be shown at The Half from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

“BBF is the juxtaposition between life and death through a series of images I captured throughout my nomadic adventures this year in Florida, Canada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, North Carolina, and California,” Zai told WECT.

At the gallery event, guests can grab a bite, look at the art and say hi to Zai.

You can RSVP online here, and the first 25 people to RSVP will get a free raffle entry for a chance to win an original print. You can see Zai’s work online.

The Half is located at 510 1/2 Red Cross St. in Wilmington, between 5th Avenue and 6th Street.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
Gary Randall Porter
Wilmington man pleads guilty to 52 counts of child porn-related charges
The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced the winners of the Bald Head Island Council...
Alt wins Southport mayoral race; Winners decided in two tied Brunswick Co. races
Law enforcement investigates death off MLK Parkway (2023)
Woman identified after NHCSO finds body in creek
According to NC Education Lottery officials, Amanda Bryant bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket...
Wilmington woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

Latest News

Comedians set to perform at Dead Crow Comedy Room on Nov. 30, 2023. Top Row: Andy Forrester...
Dead Crow Comedy Room to host show benefiting Mustaches for Kids
Mac's Speed Shop
Mac’s Speed Shop closes Wilmington location
The funding was awarded as part of $18 million in global grants from the Coral Research and...
Nearly $2 million awarded to UNCW faculty researching corals
The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is looking for input on a...
WMPO looking for public input on transportation plans