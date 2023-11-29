Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

North Carolina moves closer to online sports betting, but not in time for Super Bowl

North Carolina is one step closer to implementing online sports gambling next year.
North Carolina is one step closer to implementing online sports gambling next year.(wbko)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Lottery Commission announced Wednesday that it had approved the form to be used for applications for sports betting licensure on Wednesday, taking a major step forward in the licensing potential operators in North Carolina - but will it be here in time enough for the big game?

Commission Chairman Ripley Rand doesn’t think so.

“We see questions about whether sports betting will be up and running in time for the Super Bowl,” Rand said, “It’s clear, however, with all the work remaining to be done and the timetable set out in state law that unfortunately won’t be the case.”

Rand did say that the application form approval is a key ingredient for getting the sports betting program online.

“Approving applications is a major step forward,” Rand said, “With all the progress we’ve made, we expect to be in a position early in the New Year to announce when sports betting can begin in North Carolina.”

Rand said that the approval makes it possible for the commission to begin taking applications for interactive sports wagering operators as well as any suppliers and providers needed to support the program.

“We know North Carolinians are wondering when the first bets can be made,” said Rand. “Lots of work still needs to be completed. The commission is going to be thoughtful and thorough in its rulemaking. We are committed to being open and transparent in what we do. And we are committed to ensuring fairness for everyone involved.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mac's Speed Shop
Mac’s Speed Shop closes Wilmington location
Land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
Wilmington International Airport
Delta announces nonstop flights from Wilmington to Minneapolis/St. Paul
Gary Randall Porter
Wilmington man pleads guilty to 52 counts of child porn-related charges
EPA rescinds approval of Chemours importing waste material containing GenX

Latest News

Tamyra Billings
Fayetteville police officer arrested, charged with several crimes
Tanae Ramsey
Police: Woman arrested after intentionally hitting officers with vehicle in Union County
Ben David's last day as district attorney is Sept. 4, 2024
District Attorney Ben David discusses why he’s not seeking re-election
WMPO BOARD MEETING
WMPO board discusses Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement options
District Attorney Ben David
District Attorney Ben David announces he is leaving office in September 2024