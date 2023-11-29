Nonprofit looking for land to build a homeless overnight campground

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The cold temperatures of eastern North Carolina, in the last week of November, once again are calling attention to the region’s homeless population.

In Wilmington, the director of Eden Village, a tiny home community that offers permanent housing for close to three dozen formerly homeless individuals, now has his eyes set on a daily, temporary solution to the problem.

“We call them God Pods,” says Shawn Hayes. “It’s a little place where a person can come get a nightly stay. They don’t have to sleep outside, they can climb into one of those and get a good night’s sleep

The shelters are free-standing 8′ x 8′ pods, with a single, twin bed and chair. The hope is to one day have more than 50 on a site, that will also offer showers, bathrooms and a hot meal. The homeless check in at night – and then check out in the morning.

“The property would be gated,” says Hayes. “Our wish list would include, number one, land, even with our elected officials, if you access to land, let’s get it rolling. If someone had land to donate, that’s the major obstacle, everything else we can get….let’s get it rolling.”

Hayes hopes to acquire at least an acre on a WAVE Transit bus route. That would help ensure those who need the place, can get there, safely, and then easily get to other social services in town.”

“The bus is actually a lifeline,” says Hayes. “It just makes sense that the site be accessible like that.”

The current campground idea is in its early stages. There are more than half a dozen God Pods currently on site, at Eden Village, waiting for the green light, once the property is acquired.

“You just never know,” says Zackaryanna Love, a 22-year-old who’s been homeless, now, since September. “I’m trying to stay awake during the cold nights to avoid getting hypothermia.”

The God Pod Campground is designed to help take the risk out of a night’s rest.

In the past several months, Wilmington has seen a shift in its makeshift homeless encampments, from downtown, to most recently, off Kerr Avenue. Dozens of homeless people were found squatting on land owned by Duke Energy. Both eventually dispersed.

“While homelessness itself is not a crime, you know, being on people’s property, trespassing on people’s property is,” says Sgt. Ron Evans with the Wilmington Police Department. “So we have to treat it with delicate gloves in some cases. It’s a challenge that we’re facing.”

“Be understanding. Understand everyone comes from a different place in life” says Love. The months of homelessness have also taken a toll on her mental health. The perception she feels of judgment is something she wishes would change.

“Nothing comes out of judging someone. Except for those judgments you pass on to other people then become a reality”

“If anyone knows of land, let us know,” says Hayes. “It’s the obstacle we face, now, to get this project off the ground.

To volunteer, inquire or connect with Eden Village, click here.

