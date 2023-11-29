Senior Connect
Neighbor charged with murder after body found in search for missing 17-year-old

Patrick Allen Scott was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge after officials...
Patrick Allen Scott was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge after officials said they found a body on his property. Valerie Tindall was reported missing in June.(Rush County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Ind. (Gray News) – Authorities in Indiana have made a major breakthrough in the case of Valerie Tindall, a 17-year-old who was reported missing in June.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rush County Sheriff’s Office announced that they discovered a body on the property of Tindall’s neighbor Patrick Allen Scott, 59, who was identified early in the investigation as a person of interest.

Officials found the body during a search on Tuesday at Scott’s property in Arlington.

The sheriff’s office said the Rush County Coroner is in the process of positively identifying the remains and determining a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said following the discovery of the body, they arrested Scott.

He was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge.

Rush County Sheriff Allan Rice said in a statement that “this is not the outcome we had hoped for.”

Rice also said this case has been a “daily effort” for his office since Tindall went missing. The FBI has been assisting in the investigation since August.

Tindall was reported missing by her family on June 8. She was last seen leaving her house in the afternoon on June 7.

According to jail records, Scott is being held without bond.

