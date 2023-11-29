Military Specialization Center opens in Bladen County to help veterans, active-duty military members battling addiction, mental health challenges

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A new facility has opened to help veterans and the men and women currently serving in the military. The Military Specialization Program through Sandhills Adult & Teen Challenge is helping with drug addiction and mental health struggles.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse—just over 8% of active-duty military members reported using illicit drugs during their time of service. About 4% said they misused prescription drugs. It’s important to note that this data is self-reported—so many believe those numbers are actually much higher.

“I never thought I would be here four years ago. And where I was at, I was in addiction, I had one foot in a coffin. And when I came through here, I was renewed, I was given a purpose,” Jeff Gautier, Director of the Coastal Plains facility. “And now I know what to do with my life and I want to help those that were like me so no one else has to go back out there and deal with that. There is a way out.”

Studies have shown that drug use and addiction have only gotten worse once those military members become veterans. Something Gautier knows all too well.

“If you go out today and ride the streets of Fayetteville, and you go through Wilmington, and all these areas, you’ll see most of the [homeless people] are veterans,” Gautier said. “They were never helped, or they don’t know how to get the help they need. So, with this opportunity, we’re able to reach out to them and help them deal with their traumas. But also, with the active duty [military members], they have a place to come. And they have to renew their mind to get that help and get that training so they can go back out and serve like they were supposed to.”

The faith-based recovery program includes a short-term, 30-day residential recovery program for active-duty military and a 16-week residential program for veterans.

Gautier says this facility is the first of its kind in the country.

“They plan on [opening more facilities] throughout the nation. But we can hold up to 10 people right now. We’re expanding as we speak, right now we have a new building, we have more to come,” Gautier said.

Because of the need for these services, they’re already working to nearly double the space at this facility with a new 4,000-square-foot building that will open in the coming months.

The Coastal Plains facility is located 30 minutes from Fort Liberty and just under two hours from Camp Lejeune.

Sandhills ATC dedicated the facility to Nathan Horvatich, a veteran who served in the United States Army for 20 years.

