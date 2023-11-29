Senior Connect
Man charged with kidnapping, robbery after previous conviction on indecent exposure charges

Desmond Jermal Mays
Desmond Jermal Mays(District Attorney's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Desmond Jermal Mays appeared in court Wednesday on new charges after being convicted on indecent exposure charges earlier this year.

Mays, a 36-year-old from Wilmington, was arrested on Tuesday night, Nov. 29, on two felony counts of kidnapping and one felony count of common law robbery. WPD says the charges are in connection to incidents in September and October at downtown. His bond was set at $600,000 during his court appearance.

He is also suspected in indecent exposure incidents from the past couple months, according to police.

Mays pleaded guilty in April to two counts of indecent exposure and one count of resisting an officer for exposing himself at a motel on Market Street and a store on Castle Street and later fleeing police in the Hillcrest housing community, according to court documents. He also pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree trespassing since he was previously banned from Wilmington Housing Authority property.

“The charges against Mays are the result of numerous investigative hours and hard work by the Wilmington Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. Investigations can take time and be tedious, but the Wilmington Police Department is dedicated to doing all it can to put dangerous people to justice,” a WPD announcement states.

Wilmington man pleads guilty to charges involving indecent exposure

