Mac’s Speed Shop closes Wilmington location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Mac’s Speed Shop location in Wilmington has closed, a company representative confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

“We sadly confirm the closure of our Wilmington restaurant,” Tony Salerno, Mac’s Speed Shop president, said in a statement. “This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors affecting our operations.

“We want to express our heartfelt thanks to our patrons, staff, and the community for their incredible support over the years. With gratitude, our impacted employees and managers have received severance pay and comprehensive job placement support. We are hopeful to find a location in Wilmington soon that better fits our concept. While this chapter ends, we are grateful for the memories and experiences shared.”

