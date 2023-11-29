Senior Connect
Leland to purchase medical kits for police vehicles through grant

(Town of Leland)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Every Leland Police Department vehicle is set to receive medical kits, thanks to a $2,500 grant the town received from Walmart.

According to the Town of Leland’s announcement, the grant funding will allow for the purchase of medical supplies and bags.

“When an officer is first on the scene of an incident, these supplies can be used to assist people until emergency medical services arrive,” the announcement states. “This funding is provided directly from the Leland Walmart through the Walmart Local Community Grant program. This program provides funding to organizations through eight different goal categories. The Town of Leland received funding in the area of public safety, supporting public safety programs through training programs or equipment in the local service area.”

For more information about the program, please visit the Walmart website.

