Greenville Zoo asking for help naming its newest colobus monkey

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo announced that their black-and-white colobus monkeys welcomed a new baby into the world earlier this year, and now they need your help picking out a name for him.

Officials said name options for the monkey include Darwin, Jimiyu, Theodore and Terrance. Voting will last two weeks and end on December 12 at 11:59 p.m.

Those interested can visit the zoo’s website to vote and learn more about the zoo’s newest resident.

