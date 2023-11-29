First Alert Forecast: slow warmup and return to rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a freezing Wednesday morning across the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast opens with a very modest warmup for Wednesday afternoon. Expect highs in the 40s to around 50... ahead of another trip to the upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday night. Temperatures should be able to gain more traction Thursday afternoon - with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s - and the first days of December - with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Apart from perhaps whisking frost, you will not need your windshield wipers in the early goings of your First Alert Forecast period, as rain chances will stay near 0% through Thursday. After this window, a broad and disorganized low pressure system will begin to string together rain chances: 30% for Friday, 50% for Friday night, 30% for Saturday, 70% for Saturday night, and 50% for Sunday. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to refine these chances in the coming days.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

One final note: the Atlantic Basin is tranquil as the end of Hurricane Season, November 30, nears.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.