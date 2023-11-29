Senior Connect
EPA rescinds approval of Chemours importing waste material containing GenX

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rescinded its approval for imports of waste material containing GenX from a Chemours facility in the Netherlands to the Fayetteville Works Plant, Gov. Roy Cooper’s Office announced Wednesday.

“It’s good that the EPA reversed this decision and I’m grateful for their quick response,” said Gov. Cooper. “We have been working for years in North Carolina to force the cleanup of forever chemicals to help ensure clean water, and companies like Chemours have made this effort more difficult.”

The EPA notified Cooper of the decision in a letter received Wednesday.

“We appreciate that the EPA heard the concerns shared by the Governor and the residents directly affected by PFAS contamination from Chemours,” said DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser. “North Carolina is committed to reducing PFAS pollution and today’s reversal aligns with that goal.”

The letter to Gov. Cooper can be read below:

