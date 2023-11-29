Senior Connect
Delta announces nonstop flights from Wilmington to Minneapolis/St. Paul

Wilmington International Airport(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Delta will join Sun Country Airlines in offering nonstop flights from Wilmington International Airport to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

ILM announced Wednesday that the flights will be every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from May to September.

Tickets can be found on the Delta Air Lines website.

