Delta announces nonstop flights from Wilmington to Minneapolis/St. Paul
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Delta will join Sun Country Airlines in offering nonstop flights from Wilmington International Airport to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
ILM announced Wednesday that the flights will be every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from May to September.
Tickets can be found on the Delta Air Lines website.
