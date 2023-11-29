Dead Crow Comedy Room to host show benefiting Mustaches for Kids

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dead Crow Comedy Room is set to host a show benefiting Mustaches for Kids on Thursday, Nov. 30.

“The show will consist of four comedians telling jokes to entertain the audience on a night to give back to support local children’s charities. The show producer, Host comedian, and Mustaches for Kids Participant, is Lew Morgante. Other comedians include local Wilmington comedian Tyler Dees as the show opener, Raleigh comedian Matt White as the featured comedian, and headlining the show will be Raleigh comedian Andy Forrester,” a Dead Crow announcement states.

The show will begin at 8:30 p.m. and tickets are available online for $15.

The event is benefiting Mustaches for Kids, which raises and donates money to organizations like Make-A-Wish, the Carousel Center, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina and other children-oriented organizations.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.