State Rep. Deb Butler announces plans to file for reelection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State Representative Deb Butler (D) announced Wednesday that she will file for reelection next month.

Butler represents NC House District 18.

“It is my honor to serve the people of Wilmington and New Hanover County in the North Carolina House of Representatives since being appointed by Governor Roy Cooper in 2017 with successful re-election bids in 2018, 2020 and 2022,” Butler said in a news release. “I am a very strong advocate for workforce housing, fair wages, a cleaner and healthier natural environment, Medicaid expansion, and stellar schools for every NC child. I look forward to continuing my service for this community and all of North Carolina.”

She defeated John Hinnant in her reelection bid in November 2022.

