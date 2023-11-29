Senior Connect
Authorities release name, charges of suspect in deadly Robeson County hit-and-run

Barry Robert Smith is wanted on multiple charges, including felony hit and run and misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to First Sgt. Sherwood Lewis.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says warrants have been drawn for the suspect in a deadly Monday hit-and-run crash. This comes as the search for him continues.

Barry Robert Smith is wanted on multiple charges, including felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to First Sgt. Sherwood Lewis.

The crash Smith is being charged with happened around 5:18 a.m. on Highway 71.

At the scene, troopers said they learned Smith drove into the path of another car, causing a head-on crash. A witness to the crash told troopers that Smith left his car and ran away.

Smith remains on the run, according to Lewis.

Lewis said authorities are making “every effort to ensure that justice is done for the victim and the family of the victim.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

